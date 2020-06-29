Australian Open champion Kenin shows decent form in Charleston

Sofia Kenin helped Team Peace beat Team Kindness at the Credit One Bank Invitational in Charleston.

Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, won three of her four matches at the tournament, played with the WTA Tour season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American had mixed singles results, beating Alison Riske and losing to Madison Keys, while teaming up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for two doubles victories.

Also part of Team Peace, Eugenie Bouchard claimed two wins from four matches.

For Team Kindness, Amanda Anisimova and Sloane Stephens both went 3-1, Madison Keys was 2-2 and Victoria Azarenka struggled, losing all four of her matches.