العربية
English
UEFA Europa League
Tennis

Alcaraz claims back-to-back Barcelona titles

Carlos Alcaraz staked his claim as a French Open favourite as he won back-to-back Barcelona titles.

Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz staked his claim as a French Open favourite when he brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win back-to-back Barcelona titles.

The 19-year-old world number two bagged his third trophy of 2023, after winning in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, and the ninth of his career.

With 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and world number one and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz will be a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year.

Tennis Barcelona Open Carlos Alcaraz
Previous Djokovic stunned by Lajovic in Banja Luka quarters
Read
Djokovic stunned by Lajovic in Banja Luka quarters
Next
-

Latest Stories

>