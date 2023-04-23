Alcaraz claims back-to-back Barcelona titles

Carlos Alcaraz staked his claim as a French Open favourite when he brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win back-to-back Barcelona titles.

The 19-year-old world number two bagged his third trophy of 2023, after winning in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, and the ninth of his career.

With 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and world number one and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz will be a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year.