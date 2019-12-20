Injured Juventus captain Chiellini named in Supercoppa Italiana squad

Giorgio Chiellini has been named in the Juventus squad for their Supercoppa Italiana clash with Lazio despite continuing his recovery from a knee operation.

The veteran centre-back injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session in August and was ruled out for six months after undergoing surgery.

Maurizio Sarri, though, has included Chiellini in a 24-man group for Sunday's game in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The club clarified he would not be available to play, with a statement saying: "Giorgio Chiellini appears on the squad list, although the defender is still not yet available. However, the captain joins his team-mates during the competition as Juve vie for their first trophy of the season."

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and left-back Alex Sandro are also included in the squad despite recent injuries.

Sarri, whose side are top of Serie A, is bidding to win his first trophy since taking charge of Juve this year.

But Coppa Italia winners Lazio go into the Supercoppa Italiana on the back of eight straight Serie A wins.