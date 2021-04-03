Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 2-2 Serie A draw for Juventus after Antonio Sanabria's double threatened to secure a shock derby win for struggling Torino.

Federico Chiesa's 13th goal of the season put the champions in front, but Sanabria equalised before the break and struck again just 15 seconds into the second half at Olimpico Grande Torino.

Ronaldo denied Torino when he levelled 11 minutes from time with a goal that was initially ruled out, but a VAR checked showed he was onside.

Rodrigo Bentancur struck the post as fourth-placed Juve slipped up again following their shock loss to Benevento and they will be 12 points adrift of leaders Inter if Antonio Conte's side beat Bologna later on Saturday.