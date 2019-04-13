Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Juventus were denied the record for the fastest title success in Serie A history as a much-changed side fell to a 2-1 defeat at SPAL on Saturday.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri rested most of his key players with an eye on the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax, but his young team failed to get the job done.

Moise Kean put Juve in front in the first half, turning in a shot from Joao Cancelo to score for the fourth straight Serie A game, the 19-year-old becoming the youngest player to do so in the era of three points for a win.

Kevin Bonifazi levelled with a header after the break, though, and SPAL skipper Sergio Floccari finished well to give his side a massive boost in their fight against relegation.

Juve's experimental line-up initially struggled and SPAL, who have now won their last three home league games, enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges before Juve took the lead on the half-hour mark.

A shot from Cancelo looked to be comfortable work for Emiliano Viviano but Kean was on hand to divert the ball away from the SPAL goalkeeper to surpass Mario Balotelli's Serie A record.

SPAL set about spoiling Juve's party by equalising in the 49th minute, Bonifazi getting up highest to head home Pasquale Schiattarella's right-wing corner.

Juve substitute Hans Nicolussi Caviglia forced a fine save from Viviano with a 20-yard curling drive, with Kean making way for Stephy Mavididi, indicating Allegri felt Juve had done enough.

He was badly mistaken, however, as SPAL took the lead through Floccari, who steered home after excellent work in the build-up from Alessandro Murgia.

Allegri sent on Federico Bernardeschi but Juve, who are 20 points clear at the top, could not find a leveller, with Mattia De Sciglio missing a header in stoppage time – and if Napoli win at Chievo on Sunday the title race will remain alive for a little longer.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! SPAL take the lead! Sergio Floccari fires the home side into the lead! For now, Juve will not be winning the title today!

Goal! Kevin Bonifazi heads SPAL level!

Goal! Moise Kean throws a boot out and guides the ball into the net, what a finish from the teenager!

Live Updates

Preamble

Double debut time for Juve! A moment to savour for youngsters Paolo Gozzi & Grigoris Kastanos!

More red-hot warm-up action from Juve! I'm a gigantic fan of the first three seconds of this video.

Warm up time for Juventus! Don't forget we are kicking off in 20 minutes time (16:00 Mecca)

Now for SPAL! It's a 4-4-2 formation by the looks of the graphic (perceptive, I know) keep an eye out for striker Andrea Petagna who has 12 league goals to his name this season. Also just as a reminder SPAL are in good form, winning three of their last four league games.

So team news is in! First up Juventus! Wholesale changes from the side that drew against Ajax. Grigoris Kastanos makes his Serie A debut in central midfield. Teenager Paolo Gozzi also makes his league bow in central defence. Moise Kean also gets the nod in attack. A whole raft of big names has not made the squad, with an eye on Ajax midweek those include. Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Leonardo Bonucci & Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus have arrived! Surely the Bianconeri must be confident of wrapping up the league!

What now for SPAL? The omens are not looking good for the side in sixteenth place in the league, they have only managed one win against Juventus in the league, and that came all the way back in 1957!

So the big question for Juve fans? Which side will Max Allegri choose? He must have an eye on the Champions League midweek, and I think he'll shuffle the pack. Maybe this quick glance at the Juve locker room can give us a clue!

Good afternoon! Fancy a potential Serie A crowing this afternoon? Juve can win an eighth consecutive league title with just a point against SPAL today. Winning the league title with six games to spare would be a new record in Italy, and a timely boost for Max Allegri's side ahead of a crunch second-leg quarter-final against Ajax in the Champions League. As ever, join me for all the latest updates, team news & goals from this potential Serie A decider as they go in!