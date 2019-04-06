Roma needed a late second-half Daniele De Rossi goal to defeat Sampdoria to put them back well in contention for Champions League football. The hosts dominated proceedings for much of the contest, but it was Roma captain De Rossi who scored the decisive goal with fifteen minutes left to play.

Sampdoria went close to opening the scoring with minutes on the clock. Serie A leading scorer Fabio Quagliarella cracked a spectacular volley from outside the area which flew just over the bar. Whilst Gregoire Defrel who is on loan from Roma to Sampdoria saw his curling strike bound for the top corner saved by Antonio Mirante. The first half saw Samp dominate possession with Roma not really crafting any key chances of note.

Into the second half, Roma defender Rick Karsdorp knocked in a perfect cross only for Patrik Schick to aim his header inches wide. Whilst moments later Nicolò Zaniolo blazed over from a tight angle. Samp quickly hit back, with midfielder Riccardo Saponara smashing a shot just over the bar.

With 75 minutes on the clock, Roma scored the only goal of the contest in scrappy circumstances. A Kolarov corner found the end of Schick who was denied by a superb one-handed save by Emil Audero. Daniele De Rossi was on hand to bundle in the rebound, and after a quick VAR check for offside the goal was given.

Heading into the final moments of the game Samp striker Gabbiadini knocked a header inches wide from eight yards out. Roma held on to go one point away from fourth-placed AC Milan who lost earlier in the day to Juventus 2-1.