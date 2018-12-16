Roma recovered from a Robin Olsen error to register a 3-2 win over Genoa on Sunday evening. The contest was played amongst the background of fan unrest, who remained silent for the first ten minutes of the game as a protest to the manager, players and club officials after a series of disappointing results in the league.

In the worst possible start, Oscar Hiljemark saw his pot-shot squirm under the arms of Roma keeper Olsen. Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek was the quickest to react and fired his side into the lead with his 12th goal of the season. Roma fought back and found parity when a smart free-kick routine was eventually scored by defender Federico Fazio.

However, the scoreline was level for just two minutes as Oscar Hiljemark scored at the back post from a flicked Sandro header to give the visitors a quick-fire 2-1 lead. Although the scores would be level at the break, as Roma pounced with the final attack of the first half. Justin Klivert combined with Cengiz Under to score from a tight angle.

Into the second half, and Roma scored their winner on the hour mark. Bryan Cristante traded passes with Klivert before unleashing a shot into the top corner to give Roma a much needed victory.