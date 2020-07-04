Juventus Vs Torino - Live Stream

Match Report

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal and provided an assist as Juventus eased to a 4-1 derby win over Torino to open up a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo was by no means a constant nuisance to the Torino defence, but the Portugal great turned it on when he needed to, setting up Juan Cuadrado before scoring a brilliant goal of his own on Saturday.

Juve made a lightning start and opened the scoring through a fine Paulo Dybala effort, before Ronaldo teed up Cuadrado – who set up the opener – for their second at the Allianz Stadium.

An Andrea Belotti penalty gave the visitors a lifeline just before half-time, Gianluigi Buffon beaten in his record 648th Serie A appearance.

But Ronaldo struck with a wonderful free-kick in the 61st minute and Koffi Djidji's own goal added to Torino's misery as Juve put further pressure on second-placed Lazio ahead of their clash with Milan.

It took Juve just three minutes to take charge of the encounter, as Cuadrado found Dybala in the box and the Argentinian's quick feet saw him weave past two defenders before slotting home.

Cuadrado was involved again just before the half-hour mark, this time jinking on to his right foot and finishing emphatically after Ronaldo led a counter and set the winger up.

But Torino pulled one back on the stroke of half-time – Belotti slotting a penalty past Buffon after Matthijs de Ligt blocked Simone Verdi's initial shot with his arm.

Torino briefly thought they had levelled early in the second half, but Belotti had strayed offside in the build-up.

Juve increased their advantage just past the hour-mark, as Ronaldo stepped up to a 30-yard free-kick and sent an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner.

The visitors' haplessness was summed up by Djidji's late own goal, the defender turning Douglas Costa's cross past Salvatore Sirigu.

Goals!

Goal! Another moment of magic from CR7! That's his first goal from a direct free-kick in Serie A!

Goal! Just two minutes on the clock and Juve have the lead!

Live Updates

Torino team news! Bellotti starts in attack, Soualiho Meïté will anchor central midfield and Salvatore Sirigu starts in goal.

Juventus team news! Pjanic stars in midfield, despite securing a move to Barcelona. Dybala joins Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. Szczesny has to settle for a place on the bench as Buffon starts, to make the most appearances for a player in Serie A

Warm up time at the Allainz. Team news to follow.

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Turin Derby! Can Juventus continue their impressive form in Serie A, or will Torino upset the odds? Join me for the build-up, Live text and goals from the game.