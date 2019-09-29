Edin Dzeko's second-half header proved to be the difference as Roma edged out Lecce on Sunday afternoon.

The Bosnian striker headed Roma into the lead on the 56th minute thanks to an assist from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. A floated cross from the Armenian international found Dzeko who directed his header into the bottom corner. Roma could have doubled their lead when they won a penalty as Fabio Lucioni was judged to have handled the ball in the box. Aleksandar Kolarov stepped up for the visitors only to be denied by Lecce keeper Gabriel.

The result leaves Roma in sixth place in the league standings.