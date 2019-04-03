Napoli fell 2-1 to relegation candidates Empoli on Wednesday opening the way for Juventus to claim an eighth consecutive Serie A title from as early as this weekend.

Diego Farias opened after 28 minutes for the hosts in Tuscany with a shot which took a deflection off Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Former Empoli loanee Zielinski made up for his error just before the break with a superb shot from distance to level the tie.

But Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed a precious three points for Empoli on 53 minutes, with the strugglers holding on to move out of the bottom three.