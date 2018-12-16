Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik's superb injury-time free-kick grabbed a 1-0 win for Napoli over Cagliari to pull Carlo Ancelotti's side back to within eight points of leaders Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Milik scored the winner in the 91st minute in Sardinia with a perfectly curled effort which left Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno with no chance.

Ancelotti had rung the changes after Napoli's Champions League exit to Liverpool during the week but the visitors struggled in attack and the well-organised Sardinians.

Milik had a chance to break the deadlock on 68 minutes but his header hit the bar, with Cragno rushing to prevent Kalidou Koulibaly's attempted finish from the rebound.

But Napoli poured forward in search of the winner with Milik settling the game with his eighth goal of the season and fourth in three games.

Cagliari, in 13th position, suffered their first home defeat of the season.

