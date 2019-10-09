Pioli replaces Giampaolo at AC Milan October 9, 2019 12:11 0:30 min Marco Giampaolo only lasted seven Serie A games at AC Milan, who have now turned to Stefano Pioli as their next head coach. Summaries AC Milan Stefano Pioli -Latest Videos 0:53 min Schweinsteiger was one of Germany's greatest ever 1:13 min Scaloni to look to the future for Argentina 0:50 min Ter Stegen relaxed about Neuer competition 0:51 min 'Statue of Zlatan' unveiled 0:37 min Lenglet insists Griezmann is happy at Barcelona 0:26 min Federer appreciative of Chinese support 0:36 min Ter Stegen disappointed not to face Messi 1:13 min Frustrated Murray unimpressed by Fognini conduct 0:30 min Giampaolo sacked by AC Milan 20:54 min News Summary