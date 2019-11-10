Roma drop to sixth after falling 2-0 at Parma to end their six-match unbeaten league run.

Paulo Fonseca's injury-depleted Roma also showed signs of fatigue after their Europa League defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe denied Javier Pastore, Cengiz Under, and Nicolo Zaniolo, with an Aleksandar Kolarov free kick hitting the post.

But Parma pulled through thanks to a Mattia Sprocati strike on 68 minutes and Andreas Cornelius finding a way through deep into injury time.