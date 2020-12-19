Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus took out their frustration on Parma as the Bianconeri swept to an ominous 4-0 win at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

After a midweek draw at home with Atalanta, in which Ronaldo missed a penalty, Juventus were out to make amends on their travels and did so resoundingly.

Ronaldo scored twice to take his tally to a league-high 12 from nine Serie A appearances, going two clear of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

His efforts followed an opener from Dejan Kulusevski, the winger who dazzled on loan with Parma last season but now belongs to the impressive array of Juve attacking options. Another from that forward line, Alvaro Morata, headed a late fourth.