Mauro Icardi marked his return to the Inter lineup with a goal as the Nerazzurri eased past Genoa 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Icardi returned to the side for the first time since he was stripped of the captaincy. However, the long-standing disagreement has been seemingly settled and Inter needed the striker with compatriot Lautaro Martinez absent from the squad through injury.

Roberto Gagliardini netted a 15th-minute opener before Icardi won a penalty that resulted in a red card for Cristian Romero and dispatched the spot-kick himself.

Icardi celebrated with his team-mates and teed up Ivan Perisic in the second half, and Gagliardi's second put the seal on the match as third-placed Inter moved four points clear of rivals AC Milan.

Ex-Sampdoria man Icardi was jeered by the Genoa fans from the off and the home defence appeared distracted by the forward as Gagliardini ghosted into the area to turn Kwadwo Asamoah's left-wing cross past Ionut Radu.

Icardi should have scored five minutes later but fired against the post after latching onto a fortuitous Radja Nainggolan touch and running clear of the Genoa defence.

The striker soon made amends, however, as he bustled past Romero in the area and went down when the centre-back grasped at his shirt. With the hosts down to 10 men, Icardi coolly sent Radu the wrong way from 12 yards in the 40th minute.

Icardi turned provider nine minutes after half-time when his gorgeous pass sent Perisic through and the Croatian wrongfooted Radu for number three.

Gagliardini completed the scoring in the 80th minute, as Radu failed to stop his header from crossing the line in a comprehensive defeat.