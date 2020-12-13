Roma got back to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 victory at Bologna to move fifth, one point ahead of Juventus.

All six goals came in the first half at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Bologna's Andrea Poli turned into his own net after five minutes before Edin Dzeko added a second to give the hosts a two-goal advantage after 10 minutes.

The Bosnian became the third highest scorer in Roma's history with his 111th club goal.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added three more before the break, with a Bryan Cristante own goal putting Bologna on the scoresheet.

In Bergamo, Atalanta eased past Fiorentina 3-0, days after qualifying for the Champions League last-16.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring just before half-time when he finished off a Duvan Zapata cross.

A Ruslan Malinovskyi free-kick nine minutes after the break, and a Rafael Toloi header in the 63rd minute secured all three points for the northeners who are in eighth position with a game in hand.

Fiorentina are in 17th position after their sixth league match in a row without a win.