Goals from Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile helped Lazio to a 2-1 win at AC Milan on Sunday that saw them climb to fourth in the Serie A table.

Immobile's 100th Lazio goal put the capital club in the lead but mid-table Milan quickly levelled after Krzysztof Piatek's flick was diverted into his own net by Bastos.

After an end-to-end first half, both sides struggled for momentum after the interval and it took an exquisite pass from Luis Alberto to set up Lazio's winner.

The Spaniard cleverly found Correa and he did the rest, charging into the penalty area to slot an 83rd-minute winner.