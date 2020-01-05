Zlatan with a Point to Prove on AC Milan Return

Mitch Freeley

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make his second debut at AC Milan on Monday afternoon as the Rossoneri take on relegation-threatened Sampdoria at the San Siro.

It’s been eight years since the irrepressible Swedish striker left Italy, to kick start the PSG project, before two seasons at Manchester United defined by a serious knee injury, finally heading to the MLS for a prolific goal-scoring spell with LA Galaxy.

Now at 38, Ibrahimovic finds himself at AC Milan on a six month deal with the side in eleventh place in the league and a full fourteen points away from the top four. For all of the bluster and arrogance from the man, the fact remains that he has the ability to score goals at a top-level. 52 goals in 56 games for LA Galaxy underlines the Swedes ability.

The press conference announcing his arrival saw Ibrahimovic lifting up a number 21 shirt emblazoned with his name, and the usual sensational quote; "I didn't come here to be a Rossoneri mascot. I've never lost my passion."

Whilst questions remain on how the charismatic striker make on impact on the pitch, and with age, firmly against him, it will be fascinating to see how Ibrahimovic works with this talented and wayward AC Milan squad.

He left the side with the likes of Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf and Robinho and will now likely line up with Franck Kessié, Ismaël Bennacer and Suso. Ibrahimovic has been lauded in recent years at how his winning mentality has permeated through a squad, causing every player to up their game. Officials at AC Milan will be hoping that the veteran can offer similar guidance to the current crop of younger players in the side.

The marked decline of the Rossoneri arguably started when Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva were moved on to PSG in the summer of 2012. Since then the seven-time European champions have yet to claim a trophy and have slumped to mediocrity, as arch Juventus have gone on to dominate the league. Fueled by a desire to get Milan back to the top table, Zlatan could well be the catalyst for change at the fading Italian giants.

Now Ibrahimovic faces perhaps one of the biggest tests, in what could be his final act as a player. Reviving AC Milan to their former glories. It may only be six months, but Zlatan back at the San Siro certainly promises to be blockbuster, whatever the result.

