Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus, Milan confirm

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, Milan have confirmed.

The veteran striker returned the result following a second round of swab testing ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt.

A Milan statement said Ibrahimovic is now quarantining at home and the relevant authorities have been notified.

The club added that no other player or staff member returned a positive result ahead of the game at San Siro.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances as the Rossoneri finished sixth.

He started the new domestic campaign with a brace against Bologna in a 2-0 win for Milan on Monday.

