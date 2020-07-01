Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Milan squad to face SPAL

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the Milan matchday squad to face SPAL in Serie A on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old is one of 23 players who will travel to Stadio Paolo Mazza as Milan seek a third consecutive victory.

Ibrahimovic has not played since scoring in a 2-1 San Siro defeat to Genoa on March 8, but he returned to training last week and had his mental strength praised by head coach Stefano Pioli.

Milan moved to allay fears he had suffered a serious Achilles injury in training on May 25, confirming after scans the tendon was "perfectly intact".

Reports had claimed Ibrahimovic had endured a major injury, potentially putting his career in doubt, but instead it was a less serious calf issue.

Last month, the club provided an update to say he was recovering well from the injury to his right leg.

Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions since returning to Milan, who are seventh in Serie A, for a second spell.

Milan director of football Frederic Massara recently revealed a decision on the forward's future will be taken at the end of the season.