The Next… Andrea Pirlo?

Aarran Summers

Marco Verratti

Still only 25, Marco Verratti has enjoyed a remarkable club career with Paris Saint-Germain. A six-time league winner with the Parisians, Verratti has become a crucial player as they go in search of their first UEFA Champions League crown.

Once regarded as one of the most talented young players of his generation, Verratti has quickly developed into one of the best playmaking midfielders in world football. His progression from trequartista to regista is similar to that of Pirlo's.

The two featured together at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they exited the group stage. Compared to his idol, but despite their explosive flair on a football pitch, there is one significant dissimilarity. Verratti's aggressiveness has often landed the Italian in trouble. Unlike Pirlo, who kept his cool, Verratti has received criticism for his sometimes poor temperament.

Jorginho

If Verratti struggled to fill Pirlo's shoes, here is a man who has become a potential natural successor to the famous Italian. We come to a player who Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, once described as a 'marvellous' midfielder. The Brazilian born Jorginho currently plays in the central midfield role for Italy.

Compared to Pirlo, the Chelsea player is possibly the most natural successor to Pirlo's crown. A highly technical midfielder, Jorginho has often played in the Pirlo role of playing as a deep-lying playmaker. Terrific off the ball, Jorginho has many of the qualities that Pirlo once possessed.

Influential, brilliant and decisive, Jorginho has received plaudits from Chelsea coaches past and present, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard. Pirlo wore the captain's armband eight times in the final five years of his international career. Jorginho may become captain and lead the Italians as Pirlo did just ten years ago.

Sandro Tonali

When Jorginho and Verratti retire – we have to go further and question who could become the next Pirlo over the next two decades. One teenager is beginning to show incredible promise. 17-year-old Sandro Tonali is already an Italy international, and 2020 could make or break his chances at the top.

Labelled as a player with a '50-year-old' brain, Tonali is quick to distance himself from Pirlo comparisons, despite their similar facial and hair features. Tonali quite simply can dictate matches at Brescia as the great Pirlo did at AC Milan. Tonali plays in the deep-lying role and is comfortable playing with either foot.

The romanticists will say that Tonali will one day become the next Pirlo. In theory, the young man who was barely six when Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup, will have to move to develop his career.