Sunday's Juventus v Inter, four other Italian Serie-A matches called off over coronavirus -- official

Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors. 

Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.

