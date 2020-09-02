Serie A fixtures: San Siro trips in hectic January could be pivotal for Pirlo's Juve

Away clashes with Inter and Milan in a hectic January could have a major say over whether Juventus continue their dominance of Serie A under Andrea Pirlo.

Legendary midfielder Pirlo was appointed Juve head coach last month after Maurizio Sarri was sacked despite guiding the Turin giants to a ninth successive Scudetto.

Inter, runners-up last season, are expected to pose the biggest threat to the champions in the upcoming season and the Nerazzurri will be at home for the first encounter between the two giants in a fixture provisionally scheduled for January 17.

Milan will be looking to kick on next season and Juve will face Stefano Pioli's side at San Siro less than a fortnight before doing battle with Inter.

Juve are due to play six Serie A matches in the first month of 2021, also taking on Udinese, Sassuolo, Bologna and Sampdoria.

Pirlo's first Serie A game in charge will come at home against Samp on September 20, with a trip to Roma following.

A title showdown could be in the offing on May 16, with the Bianconeri entertaining Inter in their penultimate game of the campaign.

The schedule, published on Wednesday, is subject to change.

Juventus' fixtures in full:

September 20 - Juventus v Sampdoria

September 27 - Roma v Juventus

October 4 - Juventus v Napoli

October 18 - Crotone v Juventus

October 25 - Juventus v Hellas Verona

November 1 - Spezia v Juventus

November 8 - Lazio v Juventus

November 22 - Juventus v Cagliari

November 29 - Benevento v Juventus

December 6 - Juventus v Torino

December 13 - Genoa v Juventus

December 16 - Juventus v Atalanta

December 20 - Parma v Juventus

December 23 - Juventus v Fiorentina

January 3 - Juventus v Udinese

January 6 - Milan v Juventus

January 10 - Juventus v Sassuolo

January 17 - Inter v Juventus

January 24 - Juventus v Bologna

January 31 - Sampdoria v Juventus

February 7 - Juventus v Roma

February 14 - Napoli v Juventus

February 21 - Juventus v Crotone

February 28 - Hellas Verona v Juventus

March 3 - Juventus v Spezia

March 7 - Juventus v Lazio

March 14 - Cagliari v Juventus

March 21 - Juventus v Benevento

April 3 - Torino v Juventus

April 11 - Juventus v Genoa

April 18 - Atalanta v Juventus

April 21 - Juventus v Parma

April 25 - Fiorentina v Juventus

May 2 - Udinese v Juventus

May 9 - Juventus v Milan

May 12 - Sassuolo v Juventus

May 16 - Juventus v Inter

May 23 - Bologna v Juventus