Sassuolo 3-3 Juventus: Bianconeri suffer title setback in thrilling draw

Juventus dropped points in their quest for a ninth straight Serie A title following a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo. Having raced into a two-goal lead, Juve were pegged back by the hosts, before a second-half goal from Alex Sandro spared any blushes.

Juve only took five minutes to open the scoring, a rifled shot from right-back Danilo gave the defender his second goal of the season after a quickly taken corner.

Within eleven minutes, Juve went 2-0 up. Gonzalo Higuain capitalizes from another quick piece of play from Pjianic, to find the back of the net for his seventh goal of the campaign. His seventh goal of the season.

Sassuolo managed to pull one back through a lovely piece of play finished off by Serbian Filip Đuričić just before the half-hour mark to give the hosts a lifeline.

Juventus continued to push and could have stretched their had Ronaldo not been denied with a last-ditch tackle.

The second half started with a bizarre piece of play after a pass back to the Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli gave Juventus a dangerous indirect free-kick, however, the Turin side failed to take advantage.

Substitute Adrien Rabiot came close on a counterattack started by Danilo, but the French midfielder could not steer it into the back of the net.

The green and black managed to level the score early in the second half after a subliminal free-kick from Dominico Berardi.

The drama increased three minutes later as Sassuolo nudged ahead as Francesco Caputo scored his seventeenth goal of the season.

Juventus did not give in and showed the resilience of champions scoring once again from a corner. This time finished off by the opposite full-back Alex Sandro, his first of the season.