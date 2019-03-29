Ronaldo will not be rushed back - Agnelli

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be rushed back for the Champions League quarter-final against Ajax, insists Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli.

Forward Ronaldo suffered a right thigh injury in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia on Monday and was substituted in the first half.

After the game, the 34-year-old insisted the issue was not serious and said he hoped to be fit in time for the first leg against Ajax on April 10, telling reporters: "I know I should be back in a week or two."

Runaway league leaders Juve face Empoli, Cagliari and AC Milan in Serie A action before heading to Amsterdam and Agnelli says the club's job is to protect the player, not put him at further risk by bringing him back too soon.

"When you have such injuries, you need to be careful," Agnelli said.

"Ronaldo is fine. We'll protect him from here until the end of the season because that's more important than thinking about a single match."

Ronaldo has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season, scoring 24 goals.