Parma star Gervinho ordered to train alone after failing to force Al Sadd move

Parma have ordered Gervinho to train alone until further notice following his failed attempt to force through a move to Al Sadd.

The former Arsenal forward chose not to attend training last week as he tried to secure a transfer to Xavi's side for a reported €5million fee.

The Ivory Coast international appeared set to make the move, but the transfer was not ratified before the Serie A deadline on January 31.

The 32-year-old will have to stay at Parma for the rest of the season, but he appears to be facing a fight to regain his place in the first team.

A club statement released on Tuesday said: "After unjustifiably missing training repeatedly last week, Parma can confirm that Gervinho will follow an individual training plan under the orders of the club's technical staff until a further announcement is made."

Gervinho has made 17 league appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Parma, who face Lazio on Sunday, are seventh in the Serie A table after 22 matches.