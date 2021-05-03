Parma relegated from Serie A with Torino defeat

Parma's relegation to Serie B was confirmed on Monday with a 1-0 defeat at Torino.

The Gialloblu are 19th in Serie A with 20 points to their name and cannot now catch 17th-placed Cagliari, who are 12 ahead.

Although Parma have four games to play, Cagliari have a superior head-to-head record courtesy of a dramatic 4-3 win last month.

Given Cagliari also still have Benevento – who are 18th – to play, Parma had to win at Torino to stand any chance of escaping the bottom three.

Mergim Vojvoda's goal after 63 minutes proved the difference, with the visitors attempting 10 shots but only once hitting the target.

This is Parma's first relegation since the club's rebirth in 2015 following bankruptcy.

They were promoted in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and then improved on their Serie A finish over their first two years back in the top flight before this season's setback.

Crotone, two points below Parma, have already been demoted, leaving just one place to be decided.