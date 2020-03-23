Napoli, Lazio backtrack on return to training

Italian football has been on hold since March 9 because of the COVID-19 outbreak which has become the Mediterranean nation's biggest disaster since World War II.

But some clubs had been thinking of resuming training behind closed doors.

"SSC Napoli announces that sports activities are suspended until a date to be decided," the southerners said in a statement.

"The resumption of training sessions will be established in relation to the evolution of the health emergency regarding the spread of Covid 19."

Napoli are sixth in Serie A and last trained on March 12, before their Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona was postponed.

They had been planning to return to training on Wednesday.

The south of Italy has not been as badly hit by the virus as the epicentre in northern Lombardy.

League rivals Lazio and Cagliari also pushed back the date for a return to training.

Capital club Lazio -- just a point behind champions and Serie A leaders Juventus -- have had said they wanted to start training as early as Monday, as had Sardinian outfit Cagliari.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.