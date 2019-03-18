Napoli goalkeeper Ospina given all clear after head injury

David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and given the all clear after collapsing during Napoli's Serie A match on Sunday.

The Colombia goalkeeper underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto at Stadio San Paolo.

Ospina, who is on loan at the Serie A side from Arsenal, received treatment on the pitch and initially played on before collapsing just prior to half-time.

The 30-year-old spent the night under observation and Napoli confirmed further tests came back clear.

Ospina has withdrawn from his country's upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea as a precaution.

"David Ospina was this afternoon discharged from the clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits," read a Napoli statement.

"All tests are negative. The visits [ruled out] any problems.

"The player has been advised to have a few days off and will not respond to the call-up of his national team."