Napoli goalkeeper Ospina given all clear after head injury

Medical tests have allayed concerns over Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina following the head injury he sustained at Stadio San Paolo.

David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and given the all clear after collapsing during Napoli's Serie A match on Sunday.

The Colombia goalkeeper underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto at Stadio San Paolo.

Ospina, who is on loan at the Serie A side from Arsenal, received treatment on the pitch and initially played on before collapsing just prior to half-time.

The 30-year-old spent the night under observation and Napoli confirmed further tests came back clear.

Ospina has withdrawn from his country's upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea as a precaution.

"David Ospina was this afternoon discharged from the clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits," read a Napoli statement.

"All tests are negative. The visits [ruled out] any problems.

"The player has been advised to have a few days off and will not respond to the call-up of his national team."

