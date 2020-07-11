Koulibaly could end career at Napoli despite Premier League rumours

Kalidou Koulibaly says he could finish his career with Napoli despite persistent rumours linking him with Premier League clubs.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest.

Having turned 29 last month, the Senegal international's transfer value is unlikely to get any higher, and he accepts his future is largely in the hands of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, Koulibaly would be happy to spend the rest of his playing days with the Partenopei as his family is settled in the city.

"My family is doing very well in Naples and that makes me happy. It's only thanks to them that I've been here for six years because, if they weren't happy, I'd have left already," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"My children speak Italian as well as French. We speak both languages at home. We live peacefully here.

"I hear that I'll be leaving, but I'm fine here. I don't understand why we should talk about the market when there's nothing on the horizon. There's a new one every day.

"You never know what happens in football. I never spoke to the club to leave. If we have to find a solution, we will, but I've never talked about the transfer market.

"I read about my future in the newspapers but I only want to think about playing. I'm 100 per cent for Napoli and it bothers me being linked every day to this or that European club.

"We'll see what the president decides, if he proposes extending my contract, which would allow me to end my career here. At the moment, I still have three years on my contract.

"I wouldn't say no [to ending my career here]. But I don't want to deceive anyone. We know how things are in football - maybe you say you'll stay for life, and then you're sold.

"So, I tell the fans that I will give 200-300 percent while I'm wearing this shirt."

Koulibaly has even spoken to Victor Osimhen, the Lille forward heavily linked with Napoli, about the benefits of moving to the club.

"It's true he called me," Koulibaly said. "We talked about racism. I told him he wouldn't have these problems coming to Naples, that he'll choose the right city.

"I've also felt the bitterness of racist insults, but never in Naples. I reassured him: I told him that, if he comes, he'll have made the best choice."