Khedira 'very happy' at Juventus

Sami Khedira has declared his happiness at Juventus as he looks to put his injury issues behind him and help the club win more trophies.

The Germany midfielder twice underwent knee surgery in 2019, while he also missed a month of the previous season after undergoing treatment on a heart problem.

Khedira has not featured since undergoing an arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee in December, though was an unused substitute for the 2-0 win over Inter on March 8 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Signed from Real Madrid in 2015, the 33-year-old has won four Serie A titles with Juve and, with renewed confidence in his body, has no plans to move on.

"My contract with Juventus expires in 2021," Khedira said during an Instagram Q&A session with his followers. "I feel very good in Italy and in the team.

"I have found a very strong team and I am still hungry for winning many titles.

"Now I have more confidence in my body and therefore I see no reason to change team. I am very happy at Juventus and Turin."

Juve - who sit top of the table, a point clear of nearest rivals Lazio - are back in training ahead of a return to league action.

The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday, following the suspension in proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic.