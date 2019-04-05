Kean fined for diving against Cagliari

Moise Kean has been fined for diving during Juventus' Serie A match against Cagliari.

Teenage striker Kean competed the scoring in a 2-0 victory for Massimiliano Allegri's men on Tuesday and celebrated by holding his arms outstretched to the home supporters at the Sardegna Arena.

Kean had been allegedly racially abused by a section of fans during the match and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced a further investigation would be required to identify any culprits.

The 19-year-old has received widespread support from across the football word, but a Serie A statement issued on Friday confirmed he must pay a €2,000 fine for an act of simulation during the contest.

Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik has been similarly sanctioned for the same offence during a 2-1 defeat to Empoli last time out.