Juventus provide positive update over Chiellini injury

Giorgio Chiellini will be monitored on a daily basis after scans revealed the Juventus defender suffered no muscle damage to his right calf against Porto.

Chiellini was forced off in the first half of Juve's 2-1 Champions League defeat away in Portugal on Wednesday, Merih Demiral taking his place in the 35th minute.

The Serie A side were already one goal down at that stage, while Moussa Marega added a second for Porto soon after the break. However, Federico Chiesa halved the deficit with a potentially crucial late away goal in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Porto will travel to Turin for the return fixture on March 9 and, having avoided any serious injury, Chiellini could be fit to feature on home soil.

"Giorgio Chiellini underwent radiological examinations this morning at the J | Medical that excluded muscle injuries to his right calf. His condition will be monitored day by day," a statement from the club read.

Andrea Pirlo's squad underwent a recovery session on Thursday as they turn their focus back to league matters.

The reigning champions are next in Serie A action on Monday, when they host bottom club Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiellini – who has helped the Bianconeri win nine straight top-flight titles in Italy – has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, Pirlo's first in charge.