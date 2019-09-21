Juventus are a 'team under construction', says coach Sarri

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says Juventus are a "team under construction" after their slender 2-1 Serie A win over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

They trailed to a fine Miguel Veloso strike but a goal from full debutant Aaron Ramsey and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty either side of half-time secured all three points.

It marks a return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in Serie A and the Champions League and Sarri has asked for patience while he assembles the side in his image.

"Perhaps there was some mental fatigue because you need to immediately recharge the batteries a couple of days later," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"With a lot of changes, you lose some balance, and that's what we saw, as we played in fits and starts.

"This is a team under construction and you can tell.

"These players are accustomed to the Champions League and dealing with the fixture list.

"We did well to turn around a game that had become very difficult, but we need to improve our possession and our initial approach because we left it open and risked an equaliser at the end.

"It takes a long time to drill the defending movements into the team and right now they are not confident enough playing out from the back under pressure."