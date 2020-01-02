Ibrahimovic adds quality and personality to Milan - Capello

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival at Milan boosts the quality and personality in the squad, according to Fabio Capello.

Milan brought Ibrahimovic back for a second stint – the Swede having won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana with the Rossoneri in 2011 – on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with MLS side LA Galaxy.

Stefano Pioli's side went into the mid-season break in 11th following a 5-0 loss to Atalanta that represented the club's worst league defeat in 21 years.

The wisdom of offering the 38-year-old a six-month deal with the option for another year was questioned by some, but Capello, who led Milan to four Scudetti and Champions League success during a defining five-year spell at San Siro in the 1990s, has no doubt the move is a positive one.

"Zlatan's return to Milan is positive in two respects: for what he can still offer as a player and for the contribution of personality," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The stories of the poor US championship are bleak. It is not at the level of the best European leagues.

"Ibrahimovic will need a few games to settle, but then he will become decisive. Milan have little personality. Zlatan will shake the team.

"However, the transfer window cannot end here. We need a reinforcement in defence."

Milan have reportedly agreed to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan with an option to buy but Capello suggested his age means he may not be the right solution.

"I don't know him very well, but he's 20 years old, he's from the French school and has already made his debut in the Champions League with Barcelona. It's a good CV, even if the last word is always what is shown on the pitch," said Capello.

"It is not always easy to adapt to our league; I expected something more from [Aaron] Ramsey and [Adrien] Rabiot, for example."