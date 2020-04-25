Hipster Corner - Maradona's Napoli

Aarran Summers



Diego Maradona is immortal at Stadio San Paolo. For supporters of Napoli, Maradona is more than just their former captain. He is their chosen son and a legend of the city of Naples. He was a man who not only transcended the football culture of Napoli, but his effect was widely felt outside the stadium walls.



Napoli broke the world record transfer fee in 1984 to sign Maradona. A deal worth a €12 million – astronomical at the time. 75,000 Neapolitans turned up to the stadium to watch the unveiling. It was a sensational buy – it was a partnership made in heaven and destined for great things.



Maradona only needed two seasons to give Napoli the success that they had craved since their founding. The city was proud of their star – now a World Cup-winning captain. A year after Argentina’s stunning win in Mexico in 1986, Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Scudetto the following year.



The victory was incredible news across Europe. Unprecedented in Italy as it was the first time a southern team had won the competition. The north-south divide in Italy is arguably more noticeable than anywhere else in the world – whether it be industrial, financial or sporting. The two Milan clubs, Juventus and Roma, were always the names on the trophy, that is until a little magician from Argentina turned up.



1987 was a double-winning season for Maradona; Napoli also won the Coppa Italia that season. The stranglehold of Italian football was no more; this was Maradona’s season; this was Napoli’s existence.



Maradona spent seven years in Naples – it coincided with the most successful period in their history. Napoli won the UEFA Cup in 1989, and they secured their second Scudetto in 1990.

Despite the glory, Maradona was also no stranger to controversy. The club tried to support him during his issues. Maradona was magnificent on the pitch. Off the pitch, his drug use became problematic, and he received fines for missing games. When Maradona moved to Sevilla in 1991, a club, city and region mourned. 81 goals in 188 games – his legacy was everlasting.



Three decades later – no player can ever wear his number 10 shirt. It is retired. Those lucky enough to remember watching Maradona play tell those not so fortunate of the genius and impregnable Argentine.

Flags continue to wave inside the stadium, and found outside are posters and murals in the city shops and streets. Many of those are simple – others show Maradona lifting the league trophy. Napoli has not won it since.



Despite two recent Coppa Italia victories, Napoli has not returned to their incredible highs of 30 years ago. Even with a star-studded squad, the team have missed that god-like figure such as Maradona.

A player who can give the team hope. He was a classic number ten. Napoli was Maradona. A club and city proud of their chosen adopted son.