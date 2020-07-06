Gattuso not yet turning focus to Barcelona

Gennaro Gattuso is not yet turning his focus to Barcelona in the Champions League, wanting Napoli to finish the Serie A season strongly.

Napoli recorded a 2-1 win over Roma on Sunday to be sixth in the table, having won four of their past five games.

They will face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next month, having been held to a 1-1 draw at home in February.

Gattuso, whose side visit Genoa on Wednesday, is in no rush to begin preparing to face the LaLiga giants.

"There is still time," he said after the win over Roma.

"We have almost one month ahead. We must think to end the league at our best, be ready and put some fuel in our legs. It is about our mentality.

"Nowadays I want the team to fit well on the pitch because many players will stay with us next year and we need to build a winning mentality."