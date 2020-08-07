Former Milan boss Giampaolo signs two-year deal with Torino

Former Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo has been named the new Torino boss on a two-year deal.

Toro parted company with Moreno Longo following the 1-1 draw with Bologna on August 2 that concluded their Serie A campaign.

Longo, who replaced Walter Mazzarri in February, managed three wins and four draws in 16 league games to help Torino finish five points above the relegation zone.

The club confirmed the arrival of Giampaolo on Friday.

It is the 53-year-old's first coaching job since he left Milan last October just four months on from his arrival.

Giampaolo was dismissed after losing four of the first six league games of 2019-20.

He was the first Rossoneri coach to endure such a start since Italo Galbiati in 1982.