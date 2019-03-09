Finish line in sight for Juventus – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri said Juventus can see the "finish line" as the unbeaten Serie A leaders closed in on an eighth successive Scudetto following their rout of Udinese.

Allegri rested most of his stars ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 return leg against Atletico Madrid and Juve still eased to a 4-1 victory at home to Udinese.

Teenager Moise Kean made the most of his opportunity with a brace on Friday as Juve stayed undefeated thanks to a 24th league win from 27 matches this season.

Juve are 19 points clear of Napoli – who are scheduled to face Sassuolo on Sunday – and head coach Allegri told reporters: "[We won and] Now we have 75 points, it's already possible to see the finish line and that's very important.

"We did a great game, 4-1. Kean scored two goals, we played with a lot of young players. [Hans] Nicolussi made his debut today.

"We had a wonderful night, that's what I asked. We still have time before Tuesday night when we'll face Atletico."

Juve face an uphill battle in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after losing the opening leg to Atletico 2-0 in Madrid last month.

Pressure is on Allegri and Juve to deliver following the arrival of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Italian giants finished runners-up in 2015 and 2017.

Allegri, however, said: "Since I arrived, the Champions League has always been an objective, but if people say that it's a failure if Juventus go out, that is not right.

"The overall level in the Champions League has increased and on Tuesday we'll do our best. If we go through, then that's great, if not then we’ll try again next year.

"In every season we reached the knockout stages, so we'll see what happens. I remember in my first season here we played against Malmo: there were people who were white as a sheet with fear.

"Even if I keep hearing otherwise, if Juventus go out, it won't be a failure. I find that laughable. If we go through, fine, but if not then it's just a football match and we'll try again. We've in theory already won two trophies this season. That is not a failure."