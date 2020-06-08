Coronavirus: Serie A might finish 2019-20 season with no champion

The Serie A season could finish without a champion if Italy experiences a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has announced.

At a meeting on Monday, the governing body's proposal to use either a play-off system or an algorithm to calculate final standings in the event of all matches not being completed passed a federal council vote – despite opposition from some clubs.

Serie A will resume on June 20, having been suspended on March 9, with the season now set to conclude on August 2.

If health and safety concerns mean all matches cannot be completed, the preference would be for a yet-to-be determined system of play-offs to decide final league positions.

In the event of play-offs not being possible, an algorithm based on teams' home and away results would be used to calculate an estimated final points total.

While this method would still determine which teams qualify for European competitions and which are relegated, the Scudetto would not be awarded.

There are 12 full rounds of Serie A fixtures still to play, along with four games that were postponed from matchweek 25.

Juventus are aiming to secure a ninth consecutive title and hold a one-point advantage over Lazio at the summit. Inter are eight points shy of Lazio in third but six ahead of Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League qualification slot.

Lecce, SPAL and Brescia are in the relegation places.

If Serie A does not resume as planned on June 20, the FIGC has established a deadline of July 10 to decide whether a restart is possible.

Any club found to be in violation of COVID-19 health protocols will face sanctions from the league, ranging from a fine to a points deduction or possible expulsion from the championship.

"The seriousness of the violation is assessed on the basis of the risk to the health of the players, staff, referees and all the workers exposed to the contagion by COVID-19, as well as the ascertained will to alter the performance or the result of a game or competition," a statement read.

Serie A and Serie B are the only divisions in Italy that will resume, with a resumption for the women's Serie A campaign ruled out on Monday.

Vicenza, Reggina and Monza – the latter owned by Silvio Berlusconi – will be promoted after Serie C was wrapped up early, with the final promotion spot to be decided via a play-off.

As a result of the rearranged calendar, the FIGC has moved Italy's 2020 transfer window to take place between September 1 and October 5. The mid-season window will be from January 4 to January 31.