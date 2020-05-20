Coronavirus: Players want at least four weeks of training before return – AIC

Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi wants players to have at least four weeks of training before resuming the Serie A season.

Clubs have been cleared to start team training amid the coronavirus pandemic, although Serie A is not expected to return until at least June 15, with the campaign having been suspended in March.

There is expected to be further detail on May 28, when it is set to be known when and if the season will restart.

Tommasi said players wanted at least four weeks of training before returning to action.

"At least four weeks of training to avoid injuries, although some speak of six," he told RAI on Tuesday.

"Prudence comes first because at this point you need real certainties from a medical and health point of view. Footballers need days to find their condition.

"We hope to accelerate in the coming weeks."

Juventus held a one-point lead over Lazio atop the Serie A table when the season was stopped.