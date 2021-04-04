Conte: Inter more ready to win Serie A as Nerazzurri close in on Scudetto

Antonio Conte said Inter are ready to claim silverware this season after moving further clear atop the Serie A summit.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game as high-flying Inter edged Bologna 1-0 on Saturday to open up an eight-point lead.

Inter, who last won the Scudetto in 2010, have claimed nine consecutive league victories for the first time since 2007 to be clear of city rivals Milan with a match in hand.

Conte's Inter came close to hoisting a trophy aloft last season, beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final, but the former Italy boss feels the Nerazzurri are better equipped for glory in 2020-21.

"Inevitably, as we get closer to the finish line, every victory weighs more and more," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"Winning in Bologna against a team that plays good football and presses you hard, that was certainly a big step forward. Bologna did very well, they have an excellent coach in Sinisa Mihajlovic and it wasn't easy.

"This was also a very long day for us, as we were in the hotel watching Milan's game at lunch, then I watched Sassuolo against Roma. Juventus played just before us, so I didn't see that one.

"It wasn't easy playing after everyone else, especially after international duty, but the lads kept their focus and the right spirit. It was not to be taken for granted.

"I told the lads, this is a victory that we must follow up with Sassuolo on Wednesday."

Inter are in the box seat with 10 matches remaining, but Conte added: "It cannot be a Scudetto celebration, because we have to earn that on the pitch and it needs to be mathematically certain. There are 10 games to go for us, nine for some others, and 27-30 points up for grabs.

"We know full well that Serie A is very difficult and every match is a battle to get the victory. The closer to we get to the finish line, the clearer we can see the prize at the end.

"Everyone is looking at that direction and we see it from a different angle to the others right now, but we still have it all to do. We've achieved nothing yet."

"I was called to Inter in order to change the narrative of the last few years," said Conte, who was appointed in 2019, having previously led Juventus to three consecutive titles. "The objective was in three years to either win or at least build something credible and make the Inter fans proud.

"Inevitably, a few things have changed since the start of this journey, but we must continue to focus only on our work. As I said, we must concentrate only on what we have the power to change. What happens off the field is of interest, obviously, but we cannot affect that."

Conte continued: "It would be marvellous to end a season that has not been easy for anyone by crowning it with a trophy. We went close last season with the Europa League Final, but this time I'm convinced we are more ready."

Inter are the third team in Serie A history to win each of the first nine games in the second half of the season, after Milan in 1989-90 (10) and Juventus in 2017-18 (nine).