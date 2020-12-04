Chiesa is growing after a tough start, says Juventus boss Pirlo

Juventus can expect a lot more from Federico Chiesa after the Italy international opened his account for the club in midweek, according to Andrea Pirlo.

The 23-year-old struggled initially following his two-year loan switch from Fiorentina in October, which Juve can make permanent for a reported total fee of €50million if certain conditions are met.

He received a straight red card on his debut against Crotone and then failed to find the back of the net in his next seven appearances in Serie A and the Champions League.

In three starts and one substitute appearance in the Italian top flight, he has taken just two shots and has the second-worst passing accuracy and dribble success rate for the Bianconeri.

However, he has three assists to his name from the six chances he has created for his team-mates in those games.

Chiesa finally registered his first goal in the 3-0 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and Pirlo expects more of the same in the coming weeks as he finds his feet at the Allianz Stadium.

"I ask a lot from Chiesa," Pirlo told Juventus TV ahead of the derby against Torino this weekend.

"He's doing well. It's not easy to be catapulted from Fiorentina to Juventus, but he's a very good lad.

"It took him time to adapt, but now he's growing after arriving with so much controversy and weight on him."

Pirlo could become the first coach to remain unbeaten in his first 10 Serie A games since the competition moved to a three-points-for-a-win system in 1994.

Standing in his way is a Torino side who have endured an abysmal start to the campaign.

Marco Giampaolo's men have amassed just six points from their nine games, their worst start to a season since 2002-03.

Pirlo, though, does not think his side will necessarily have it all their own way against their local rivals, as he expects a tough battle.

"This is an important derby for the two sets of fans, it's always tense," he added.

"It's nice to play, there are many emotions involved. I was lucky enough to be part of it several times, to win and score important goals.

"Torino are built well and have an excellent coach. They play proactive football with excellent players in all departments."

Juve go into the match fourth in Serie A, six points behind leaders Milan, having drawn five of their opening nine games.