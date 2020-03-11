BREAKING NEWS: Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed. The Turin side revealed the news in a brief statement on the club website.

“The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

Serie A is currently suspended until the 3rd of April because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, which has caused the whole country to be put in lockdown.