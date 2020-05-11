English
العربية
Latest News
Serie A

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies at 19 after suffering brain aneurysm

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies at 19 after suffering brain aneurysm

Getty Images

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Rinaldi suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was taken to hospital.

Legnano, the Serie D club where the player was on loan, described the news as "a sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine".

Club president Giovanni Munafo said: "Andrea came to training and first came to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

"[He was] an extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family."

Rinaldi joined Atalanta's youth system at the age of 13 and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa with the Under-17 side in 2016.

"That kind smile of yours will always stay alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you," Atalanta said in a statement.

Atalanta
Previous The Bati-gol Standard - Gabriel Batistuta
Read
The Bati-gol Standard - Gabriel Batistuta
Next Serie A set for team training on May 18 with adjus
Read
Serie A set for team training on May 18 with adjusted protocol

Latest Stories