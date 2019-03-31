Morelos sent off for fifth time this season after clash with Celtic's Brown

Alfredo Morelos was shown a red card for the fifth time this season during the first half of Rangers' clash with Celtic on Sunday.

The striker was sent off for elbowing Scott Brown in an off-the-ball incident in the 31st minute at Celtic Park.

Rangers were trailing 1-0 at the time after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring with a fine run and finish just four minutes earlier.

It is the fifth time Morelos has been sent off for Rangers in 2018-19. The Colombia forward has received three other red cards in the Scottish Premiership, all against Aberdeen, while he was also dismissed in a Europa League meeting with Ufa last August.