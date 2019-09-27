Rugby World Cup 2019: Quill banned for three matches for Farrell challenge

John Quill has been banned from the United States' three remaining pool matches at the Rugby World Cup following his red card for a high tackle on Owen Farrell.

USA flanker Quill became the first player to be dismissed at this tournament after clattering Farrell in the head in England's 45-7 Pool C win on Thursday.

England coach Eddie Jones later revealed Farrell lost a chunk of his nose in the challenge, adding: "I think someone's found it on the field."

Quill consequently faced a disciplinary hearing on Friday and an independent judicial committee handed him a three-week ban.

World Rugby said in a statement: "Having acknowledged Quill’s good character and conduct at the hearing, the committee reduced the six-week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks, which equates to three matches in the context of the Rugby World Cup."

With the States unlikely to progress through the pool stage, the suspension appears to spell the end of Quill's World Cup. He will miss the games against France, Argentina and Tonga, and USA Rugby said he would travel home.

England's Piers Francis was cited on Friday for his hit on Will Hooley just seven seconds into the same match.

Australia's Reece Hodge and Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo were earlier also banned for three matches, while World Rugby this week criticised the standard of officiating in the first round of fixtures.