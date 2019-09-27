Rugby World Cup 2019: England's Francis cited for high tackle

Piers Francis has been cited by World Rugby for a high tackle in England's 45-7 win over the United States on Thursday.

The centre's hit on Will Hooley just seven seconds into the Rugby World Cup match left the USA full-back with concussion.

Referee Nic Berry opted not to review the incident at the time and England went on to claim a second successive bonus-point triumph in Pool C.

Francis is the fourth player to be cited at the World Cup and will attend a hearing in Tokyo to determine if he will punished.

Australia's Reece Hodge and Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo received three-match bans earlier this week after being cited for high tackles.