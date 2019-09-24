Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland replace injured Price with Pyrgos

Scotland have called up Henry Pyrgos in place of injured scrum-half Ali Price, who will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup.

Price sustained a foot injury in Scotland's defeat to Ireland in Yokohama on Sunday, undergoing scans in Kobe a day later.

Those scans have confirmed the Glasgow Warriors man will play no further part in the tournament, with Scotland calling on Pyrgos, who will be available to face Samoa on Monday.

The 30-year-old has won 27 caps, though the last of those came against Australia in 2017.

Price's unavailability follows on from confirmation that Hamish Watson - who suffered a knee injury against Ireland - will also miss the remainder of Scotland's campaign.

"We're disappointed for Ali [Price] to have to return home so early in the tournament," Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said.

"Both Ali and Hamish [Watson] had invested a lot of effort into being in their best physical shape for the World Cup and it's a shame they've only been involved in one game.

"However, we have a lot of belief in our wider group and the two new players [Magnus Bradbury and Pyrgos] who have been given this opportunity."