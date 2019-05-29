Fourth seed Kiki Bertens has withdrawn from the French Open due to illness.

The world number four from the Netherlands was 3-1 down in her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova on Court Philippe-Chatrier when she opted to retire.

Bertens was seen as a contender to win a first grand slam at Roland Garros but made an early exit on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old beat Simona Halep - the defending champion in Paris - at the Madrid Open final this month to claim her second title of an impressive season.

Bertens was among the women who could have replaced Naomi Osaka at the top of the world rankings.

Unseeded Slovakian Kuzmova will face Johanna Konta or Lauren Davis in what will be her first third-round encounter at a major.